Jersey City police investigate 'bias incident' at LGBTQ center
The Hudson Pride Connections Center in Journal Square was vandalized yesterday morning in what police are investigating as a "bias incident." No one was inside the Jones Street center when a front window of the building was smashed at 10:40 a.m., police said.
