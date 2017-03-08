Jersey City picks interim fire chief
Steve McGill, seen here at a 2010 promotion ceremony, has been named Jersey City's interim fire chief. (Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- A 30-year veteran of the Jersey City Fire Department has been named the interim fire chief as the city interviews replacements for the recently retired chief, Darren Rivers .
