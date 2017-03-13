Jersey City neighborhood's internet outage enters 2nd week
Cocoa Bakery on Grand Street in Jersey City has been without internet and phone service for more than a week, thanks to an outage affecting the Liberty Harbor neighborhood. (Terrence T. McDonald JERSEY CITY -- Residents of Jersey City's Liberty Harbor neighborhood are on their eighth day of an internet outage that is affecting residents of the area and some local businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Fri
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC