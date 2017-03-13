Jersey City mulls changes to pedestrian plaza to address rowdy crowds
With warm weather approaching, Jersey City officials, police and Downtown business owners are grappling with an expected repeat of last summer's rowdy late-night behavior on the Newark Avenue pedestrian plaza. After hearing complaints from residents about the numerous bars along the plaza and restaurants blasting music that can be heard blocks away, Jersey City is considering a number of actions.
