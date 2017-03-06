Jersey City Mayor Fulop Scores Endorsement From Senator Sacco

Influential state Senator Nick Sacco - also mayor of North Bergen - has endorsed incumbent Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop for re-election. At a Monday evening fundraiser at the Liberty House in Jersey City, Sacco took the stage to give his support for Fulop as the incumbent mayor prepares for battle against the likes of attorney Bill Matsikoudis and former Assemblyman Charles Mainor The endorsement from Sacco is the most recent high-profile endorsement for Fulop.

