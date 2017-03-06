Jersey City Mayor Fulop Scores Endorsement From Senator Sacco
Influential state Senator Nick Sacco - also mayor of North Bergen - has endorsed incumbent Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop for re-election. At a Monday evening fundraiser at the Liberty House in Jersey City, Sacco took the stage to give his support for Fulop as the incumbent mayor prepares for battle against the likes of attorney Bill Matsikoudis and former Assemblyman Charles Mainor The endorsement from Sacco is the most recent high-profile endorsement for Fulop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC