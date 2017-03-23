Jersey City man facing gun charges in 'love triangle dispute,' authorities say
Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings on Monday and possible shots fired on Tuesday in Jersey City, officials said. The first shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Ocean Avenue near Armstrong Avenue.
