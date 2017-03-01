Jersey City man facing 20 years after pleading guilty to 2014 killing
A Jersey City man who pleaded guilty to killing a 24-year-old found shot and hanging out of a vehicle will face up to 20 years in prison when sentenced this month. Marsette Godwin, 22, of Pamrapo Avenue, pleaded guilty to the aggravated manslaughter of Francisco Merced who was found partially inside a vehicle on Sterling Avenue on Nov. 2, 2014.
