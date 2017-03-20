Jersey City man charged in murder draws closer to setting of plea cutoff
JERSEY CITY -- A plea cutoff date for a Jersey City teenager charged with killing a man in 2015 could be set soon following today's pretrial hearing. Elijah Hilliard, 18, faces murder and weapons charges for the Aug. 4, 2015 shooting death of Kempton Cummings , 25, in Jersey City's McGinley Square.
