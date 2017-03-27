Jersey City got $1.9M to fight gun violence. Trump may take that away
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department last year awarded Jersey City $1.9 million to hire 15 police officers in an effort to address gun violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said that municipalities who want a share of $4.1 billion in upcoming federal grants must certify that they are complying with federal immigration laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC