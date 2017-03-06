Jersey City fighting $2.7M court award over Journal Square property
The vacant lot just south of the Journal Square PATH hub is at the center of a lawsuit filed against Jersey City by the former developers of the property. (Terrence T. McDonald JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City is appealing a judge's decision from October that ordered the city to hand over $2.7 million to the former owners of a Journal Square property later purchased by Jared Kushner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC