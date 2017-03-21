Jersey City eyes zoning changes for Emerson Radio site
Zoning changes that would allow a developer to rehab the old Emerson Radio Factory and build more than 1,000 new residential units on the site is up for a final vote at tonight's City Council meeting. The massive, five-story former factory, now a storage warehouse at 16th and Coles streets, would be part of a roughly 60-acre redevelopment zone in an industrial area of the city that sits in the shadow of the New Jersey Turnpike blocks from the Holland Tunnel.
