Jersey City church's Women's Retreat this weekend

Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Church, 354 Forrest St., Jersey City, is hosting a Women's Retreat and Women's Day Celebration on March 11 and 12, 2017. Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church, 354 Forrest St., Jersey City, will host its annual Women's Retreat this weekend, encouraging women to unplug from the frantic pace of their everyday lives and take time for fellowship, learning and growth.

