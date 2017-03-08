Jersey City celebrates St. Patrick's Day at 55th annual parade
But despite the temperature sitting in the low 30s, hundreds of people gathered along Kennedy Boulevard for the 55th annual celebration. The parade stepped off just after 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park before stopping for about 15 minutes near Montgomery Street.
