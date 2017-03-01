Is Jersey City neighborhood drawing a line in the sand? | Morgan
Questions are still being raised about the Hasidic "community center" on Jersey City's Martin Luther King Drive that appears to violate the zoning law prohibiting establishing new houses of worship on the street. But sources say the city's zoning office was told unofficially to leave the shul, as its often referred to, alone, even though city spokesman Jennifer Morrill agreed it constitutes a house of worship and therefore is in violation of zoning laws.
