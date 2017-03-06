Initiative looks to gather 1,000 women, raise $100K for women and families in Hudson
That's the thinking behind a new initiative at WomenRising, a Jersey City-based organization that assists more than 9,500 women and children a year in Hudson County. On March 1, the start of Women's History Month, WomenRising launched an initiative called WomenUnited, the goal of which is to raise $100,000 and unite 1,000 women who collectively commit to empowering women within Hudson County and supporting them in becoming self-sufficient and engaged members of their community.
