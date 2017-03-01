In like a lion, out like a lamb: Christie abandons property-tax reform | Mulshine
The governor sounded like a lion last year when he did a series of town halls around the state focusing on his "Fairness Formula" that would equalize state education aid so suburban schools get an amount equal to the cities. "I will demand that the Legislature try to defend the indefensible: that one child is worth more than another in the eyes of the state depending upon their zip code," he said last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC