Hudson Democrats trash Trump budget p...

Hudson Democrats trash Trump budget plan as 'disaster'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Hudson County Democrats are trashing a federal budget proposal President Trump released today , saying it would cost the county millions of dollars in aid for low-income housing, meals on wheels programs, afterschool activities and more. The 2018 spending plan, which boosts defense spending by $54 billion while slashing aid to 15 federal departments, is "a disaster on its way," said U.S. Rep. Albio Sires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 4 hr jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 23 democrat 14
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,609,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC