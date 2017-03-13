Hudson County spared brunt of snowstorm

Hudson County spared brunt of snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The blizzard of 2017 was predicted to roar in like a lion and dump up to two feet of snow on Hudson County. While the snow totals didn't approached that level, a mix of wind-blown snow, sleet and frozen rain left about eight inches of precipitation on local streets yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 23 democrat 14
should illegals get to stay without a green card? Feb 22 democrat 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC