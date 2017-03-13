Hudson County spared brunt of snowstorm
The blizzard of 2017 was predicted to roar in like a lion and dump up to two feet of snow on Hudson County. While the snow totals didn't approached that level, a mix of wind-blown snow, sleet and frozen rain left about eight inches of precipitation on local streets yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC