Hudson County Esther Suarez to be honored as NJ trailblazing woman

Hudson County Prosectur Esther Suarez speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the National Police Unity Tour at the Jersey City Police Officers Memorial on Montgomery Street on Monday, May 9, 2016. Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY - Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez will be honored by Senator Robert Menendez along with five other New Jersey trailblazing women at the senator's Seventh Annual Women's History Month event on March 26. The Evangelina Menendez Trailblazer Awards were created in tribute to the Senator's mother, who came to the United States from Cuba and who passed away in 2009 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

