Hudson County Esther Suarez to be hon...

Hudson County Esther Suarez to be honored as NJ trailblazing woman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Hudson County Prosectur Esther Suarez speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the National Police Unity Tour at the Jersey City Police Officers Memorial on Montgomery Street on Monday, May 9, 2016. Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY - Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez will be honored by Senator Robert Menendez along with five other New Jersey trailblazing women at the senator's Seventh Annual Women's History Month event on March 26. The Evangelina Menendez Trailblazer Awards were created in tribute to the Senator's mother, who came to the United States from Cuba and who passed away in 2009 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Fri Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Fri jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC