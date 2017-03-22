Hudson County Dems stress unity at pr...

Hudson County Dems stress unity at primary season kickoff

JERSEY CITY -- Hudson County Democrats kicked off the primary season today at the Brennan courthouse in Jersey City, and they want everyone to know they are unified. "We're at peace again and we're going to stay at peace," said state Assembly Speak Vincent Prieto, of Secaucus.

