Hudson County Boys and Girls Club members take on police in volleyball
Police converged on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson County Wednesday afternoon, but it was all in the name of fun and games, peppered with some serious talk about issues facing today's youth. More than 100 member of the club took on law enforcement officers from the Jersey City and Port Authority police departments in a friendly volleyball game.
