Hoboken NAACP begs to different with DeGise's 'warmth' for ICE | Opinion
The County's 287 agreement explicitly states that the Hudson County Department of Corrections "shall follow ICE's civil immigration enforcement priorities," which means that Hudson County is now legally obligated to carry out Trump's Executive Order. According to a New Jersey Opinion article, DeGise falsely claimed that Hudson has the right under law to "continue to operate 287 under the Obama standard, he was either deliberately lying or has no idea how 287 works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Sat
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC