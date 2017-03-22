Heated debate over $276M Liberty Science Center expansion plan
Hundreds of people filled the City Council chambers last night as the council mulled whether to approve a transfer of 16 acres of city-owned land for the creation of a $276 million science and technology complex near Liberty Science Center. In one of the most contentious public debates in recent memory, dozens of speakers spent hours praising the project, called SciTech Scity, or condemning the city's plan to give the land for a nominal fee.
