Heated closing argument in trial of two Jersey City men charged in Heights murder

JERSEY CITY - Jury deliberations will begin tomorrow in the case of two men charged with stabbing a North Bergen man to death outside a house party in the Jersey City Heights in 2014 following closing arguments today in which the defense sharply criticized the homicide investigation. "This is one of the most despicable investigations I have ever seen," said attorney Joel Silberman, who represents Kevin Aviles, 22, of Jersey City, to the jury.

