HCCC president named grand marshal of Jersey City St. Patrick's Day Parade

Hudson County Community College President Glen Gabert has been named grand marshal of the 55th annual Jersey City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 12. The parade, which starts at Lincoln Park and ends in Journal Square near the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theater, will get underway at 12:30 p.m. The weather is expected to cooperate, with an early forecast calling for temperatures in the lower 50s and only a slight chance of rain. Festivities for the Jersey City parade, which is sponsored by the Jersey City St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, kick off with the honoree awards dinner Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at Casino in the Park in Lincoln Park.

