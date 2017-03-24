Grove Film Festival showcases Jersey talent
Grove Film Festival showcases Jersey talent "Celebrity Sex Tape" is among the offerings at the event in Jersey City on Wednesday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nOuBEN You won't see any celebrity sex tapes on Wednesday, March 29 at this year's Grove Film Festival in Jersey City, but you could see "Celebrity Sex Tape," a comic short by Keith Black, a part-time actor, writer and director and full-time math teacher who has been called a nebbish so many times that aspiring nebbishes consider him to be something of an icon.
