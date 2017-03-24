Grove Film Festival showcases Jersey talent "Celebrity Sex Tape" is among the offerings at the event in Jersey City on Wednesday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nOuBEN You won't see any celebrity sex tapes on Wednesday, March 29 at this year's Grove Film Festival in Jersey City, but you could see "Celebrity Sex Tape," a comic short by Keith Black, a part-time actor, writer and director and full-time math teacher who has been called a nebbish so many times that aspiring nebbishes consider him to be something of an icon.

