Garbage truck driver who fatally struck man in Bayonne appears in court

JERSEY CITY -- The garbage truck driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Bayonne last month made his first court appearance Wednesday on the charge of causing a death while being an unlicensed driver. Authorities say Daniel Peek, 44, of Union City, had no commercial driver's license when he struck and killed Caleb Serrano, 32, on Feb. 3 at Avenue C and 55th Street.

