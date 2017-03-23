Fulop orders gender-neutral restrooms...

Fulop orders gender-neutral restrooms in city buildings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop on March 23, 2017 issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings will be gender neutral. (Terrence T. McDonald JERSEY CITY -- Taking another swipe at President Trump, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop yesterday issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings to be gender neutral, a signal of support for the transgender community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement 22 hr NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Thu Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC