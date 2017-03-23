Fulop orders gender-neutral restrooms in city buildings
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop on March 23, 2017 issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings will be gender neutral. (Terrence T. McDonald JERSEY CITY -- Taking another swipe at President Trump, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop yesterday issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings to be gender neutral, a signal of support for the transgender community.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
