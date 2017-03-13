Friends and foes rub shoulders on St. Paddy's Day in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY -- Today was St. Patrick's Day at Healy's Tavern, where Jersey City's elite meet to forget past grudges and ignore current ones. The Newark Avenue bar, owned by the sons of former Mayor Jerramiah Healy, was the place to be this afternoon for politicos from Jersey City and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Fri
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC