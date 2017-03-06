'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jersey City, hits TV
"Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation with her mentor 'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jersey City, hits TV "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation with her mentor Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2n4oQyR In the documentary "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation she had with her mentor, the writer and professor Luc Sante, more than 20 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Sat
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC