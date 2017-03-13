First Journal Square high-rise holds opening
The developers behind the first tower in the Journal Squared project celebrated the opening of the 53-story high-rise yesterday, saying the "bold and beautiful" building will transform the area. The first residents begin moving into the tower's 538 luxury apartments today.
