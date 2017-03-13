FabForward to pay tribute to post-Beatles band members
FabForward - the solo hits of John, Paul, George, & Ringo will be performing their special show at the Cornerstone Playhouse, 74 Main Street in Sussex on March 31 at 8 p.m. Unlike many sound alike and look a-like Beatles tribute bands, FabForward is not a Beatles tribute but instead FabForward pays tribute to the hits of The Beatles' members when they became solo artists following the heartbreaking breakup of the Beatles in 1970.
