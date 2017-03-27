Expunging drug charges in NJ - More c...

Expunging drug charges in NJ - More crimes could be wiped off records soon

4 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

In just a few months, it could get easier to get drug records expunged, Gov. Chris Christie suggested Monday night on the latest installment of " Ask The Governor ." Christie has prioritized reforms targeting New Jersey's heroin and opioid epidemic in his final year in office, building on earlier work including an expansion of New Jersey's drug court program, through which low-level offenders can avoid prison.

