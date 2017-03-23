Disgraced pill doc stiffed his lawyers, suit alleges

Magdy Elamir, right, with his criminal defense lawyer, Sam DeLuca, is arraigned at Hudson County Superior Court in Jersey City, on Monday, July 19, 2010, on a 12-count indictment charging him with multiple pharmaceutical drug offenses and fraud. did not even go through the motions of performing a physical evaluation" when seeing patients who asked for drugs, including Advair, an asthma medication with a high street value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.