Defense seeks mistrial in murder case of 2 Jersey City men
Defense attorneys representing two Jersey City men being tried for a 2014 homicide moved for a mistrial yesterday because the prosecution had failed to hand over six police reports on the incident during discovery. "There is evidence here that is clearly exculpatory," said attorney Joel Silberman after receiving the reports following the prosecution's opening statement in the trial of Tommy Pham and Kevin Aviles.
