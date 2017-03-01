Dance troupe joins Borderless series Saturday with work on generations
A multigenerational cast of 16 dancers - ranging in ages from 15 to 65 - will take part in "I Know You" by Freespace Dance, a Montclair-based company that will present the program at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Jersey City Theater Center's Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Ave., in Jersey City. The performance is part of JCTC's Borderless series, and this performance is designed to break down barriers that separate generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC