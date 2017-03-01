Dance troupe joins Borderless series Saturday with work on generations

A multigenerational cast of 16 dancers - ranging in ages from 15 to 65 - will take part in "I Know You" by Freespace Dance, a Montclair-based company that will present the program at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Jersey City Theater Center's Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Ave., in Jersey City. The performance is part of JCTC's Borderless series, and this performance is designed to break down barriers that separate generations.

