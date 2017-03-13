Critics assail Jersey City plan to give land to Liberty Science Center

JERSEY CITY -- A plan to give 16 acres of city-owned land to Liberty Science Center for a planned $276 million science center, school, hotel and residential development is being jeered by critics who say the deal amounts to a giveaway of a valuable city asset. The plan, which will clear a major hurdle at next week's City Council meeting before moving on to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, would allow SciTech Scity, a new arm of Liberty Science Center , to purchase the now-vacant land for $10 in what the city is calling a long-term partnership that will benefit the city "forever."

