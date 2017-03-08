Cops say owner of Jersey City trucking company owes $300K in unpaid tolls, fees

WEEHAWKEN -- A Jersey City man was arrested at the Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday after authorities determined he owed more than $300,000 in unpaid tolls and fees, police said. Jose Ramirez, the owner of Mambo Transportation in Jersey City, had 3,250 toll violations on his commercial and personal EZ Pass accounts, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.

