Closing arguments Thursday in trial of two men charged with Jersey City murder
JERSEY CITY -- The state rested at about noon today in the trial of two men charged with stabbing a North Bergen man to death in the Jersey City Heights outside a house party in 2014. Closing statements will likely be heard tomorrow morning in the trial of Tommy Pham and Kevin Aviles -- both 22 and of Jersey City -- who are charged with murdering Kermy Amparo-Berroa, 22, on Manhattan Avenue near Pershing Field on Aug. 17, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC