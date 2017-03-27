Closing arguments Thursday in trial of two men charged with Jersey City murder

JERSEY CITY -- The state rested at about noon today in the trial of two men charged with stabbing a North Bergen man to death in the Jersey City Heights outside a house party in 2014. Closing statements will likely be heard tomorrow morning in the trial of Tommy Pham and Kevin Aviles -- both 22 and of Jersey City -- who are charged with murdering Kermy Amparo-Berroa, 22, on Manhattan Avenue near Pershing Field on Aug. 17, 2014.

