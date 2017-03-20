Chromaflo Technologies acquires Elementis Specialties' colorants business
Production of the acquired products will be moved from Elementis Specialties' Jersey City, NJ facility to Chromaflo Technologies' North American manufacturing facilities. Chromaflo Technologies Corp. has acquired the Elementis Tint-Ayd line of colorant products and select Dapro driers supplied from the U.S. The acquisition of products became effective March 17, 2017.
