Charges announced for 2 men in Jersey City fatal shooting
JERSEY CITY -- The 19-year-old man murdered Tuesday morning was shot "multiple times" and two men have been charged in connection with his death, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced. DaJour Riley was sitting in a car near Garfield Avenue and Union Street at about 11:45 a.m. when he shot multiple times.
