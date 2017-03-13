Cancer research among projects at annual Hudson County STEM Showcase
JERSEY CITY -- Hudson County's young science and math scholars were hard at work Monday morning presenting their projects at the annual STEM Showcase. More than 300 students gathered at Liberty Science Center for the first round of judging in the 59th annual expo sponsored this year by Jersey City Medical Center in partnership with New Jersey City University.
