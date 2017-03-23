Business Notes

Representatives from Provident Bank and EverFi recently awarded 94 students at Marist High School in Bayonne, with certificates for completing Provident's Becoming Financially Fit financial literacy program. Pictured are Gail Godesky, market manager, Provident Bank; Anthony Romano, teacher, Marist High School; Donnarri Richardson; Rhoben Patiak; Jayvee Dacasin; Tri Le; Kayla Davidson; Meghan Peck, senior director, financial education, EverFi; Emily Anthony; Usher Wang; Andrew Fromer; Natasha Inniss, schools manager, EverFi; Joe Spatola, corporate compliance director, Provident Bank; Alice Miesnik, head of school, Marist High School.

