Business Notes
Representatives from Provident Bank and EverFi recently awarded 94 students at Marist High School in Bayonne, with certificates for completing Provident's Becoming Financially Fit financial literacy program. Pictured are Gail Godesky, market manager, Provident Bank; Anthony Romano, teacher, Marist High School; Donnarri Richardson; Rhoben Patiak; Jayvee Dacasin; Tri Le; Kayla Davidson; Meghan Peck, senior director, financial education, EverFi; Emily Anthony; Usher Wang; Andrew Fromer; Natasha Inniss, schools manager, EverFi; Joe Spatola, corporate compliance director, Provident Bank; Alice Miesnik, head of school, Marist High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|2 hr
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Thu
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC