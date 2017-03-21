Borderless series at JCTC wraps up Friday with The BOX

Music, spoken-word, poetry, dance and other performances exploring the Borderless theme will be featured Friday, March 24, in The BOX, a curated showcase that brings to an end Jersey City Theater Center's Borderless series. The BOX - named for the 'black box' theater at Merseles Studios -wraps up Borderless with an evening of music, spoken-word, poetry readings, dance and other performances.

