Big Brother is watching: '1984' returns to theaters
George Orwell's "1984" became a best-seller once again in January 2017, right around the time of President Donald Trump's inauguration and his counselor Kellyanne Conway's use of the term " alternative facts ." The 1949 novel imagines a dystopian society where critical thought is discouraged in favor of "newspeak" and unconditional love of authority in the form of "Big Brother."
