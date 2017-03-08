Bayonne man facing sex charges related to 2 teenage boys

Benjamin Rodriguez, 41, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City on Friday, March 3, 2017, on sex related charges involving a then 14-year-old boy and a then 16-year-old boy. JERSEY CITY -- A 41-year-old Bayonne man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage boy and fondled another.

