Bayonne liquor stores deficient in checking IDs; county drug-free coalition says

JERSEY CITY - The Hudson County Coalition for a Drug-Free Community says seven out of 10 Bayonne liquor stores checked failed to properly request identification from a 21-year-old it sent into the stores to buy alcohol on Feb. 3. The coalition chose the date because it is a time that many people are purchasing alcohol in preparation for Super Bowl celebrations. The coalition began check liquor outlets in the West Hudson area in 2013 and found there was a 73 percent rate of noncompliance among randomly selected stores, according to a press release issued this week.

