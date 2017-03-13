Bayonne awards 5-year contract for bi...

Bayonne awards 5-year contract for bike-share program

BAYONNE -- The city took another step toward joining Jersey City and Hoboken as Hudson County municipalities with bike-share programs. Along with moving forward with a commercial center off of Route 440 , the City Council during their meeting Wednesday night awarded a five-year contract in order to establish a bike-share program in the peninsula city.

