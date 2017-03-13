Armed man arrested on drug 'rescue' trip to seek pardon

Max Nobel, center, attorney for John Cramsey, a Pennsylvania man arrested at the Holland Tunnel last year with a cache of weapons, sits with partner James Lisa, left, and Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Tom Zuppa during a hearing for Cramsey, Friday, March 17, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. Nobel appealed the denial of Cramsey's request to enter a pretrial intervention program that would allow him to avoid jail time. Judge Mitzy Galis-Mendez rejected their appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.