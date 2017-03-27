After 3 decades with Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, homicide chief is calling it a...

JERSEY CITY -- Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Michael D'Andrea will retire Friday after nine years as chief of the Homicide Unit and nearly three decades as an assistant prosecutor handling some of the most high profile cases over the years. "Mike D'Andrea's experience and guidance have been a tremendous asset to me and to the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor," said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, who became prosecutor two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.